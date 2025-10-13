Bill Few Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,449,000 after buying an additional 2,461,497 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $130.34 on Monday. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $144.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 70.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.