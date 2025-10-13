Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases 1,065 Shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF $JCPI

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCPI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPI stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

