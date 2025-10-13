Bill Few Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 153.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $80.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $87.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

