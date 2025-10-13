iShares Gold Trust Micro $IAUM Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,839 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAUM. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,074,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2,907.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,387 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,113,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after acquiring an additional 704,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,098,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust Micro stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

