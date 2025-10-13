Stephens Consulting LLC Acquires 23,415 Shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,415 shares during the period. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. boosted its holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

BATS FRDM opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

