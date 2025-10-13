Bill Few Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

Bill Few Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $102,945,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 373.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,523,000 after purchasing an additional 897,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,275,000 after purchasing an additional 661,154 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4,231.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 607,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,974,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,033,000 after purchasing an additional 594,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $107.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.23. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

