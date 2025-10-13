MGO One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,153 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.23% of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 441,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after buying an additional 47,002 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after buying an additional 63,222 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVO opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $44.70.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.