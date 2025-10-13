BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF $BKLC Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,747 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.43% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $15,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 36,890 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLC opened at $125.44 on Monday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $91.90 and a 52-week high of $129.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

