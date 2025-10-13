BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF $BKCI Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) by 240.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,560 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF comprises 1.0% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.04% of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,412,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,329,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 811.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 108,264 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Trading Down 1.9%

BKCI opened at $51.12 on Monday. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.03.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.

