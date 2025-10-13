iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Bought by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $23.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

