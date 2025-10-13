FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March $YMAR Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 6.79% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of YMAR opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $25.85.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

