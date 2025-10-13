iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.93 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2563 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

