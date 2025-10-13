12,020 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF Bought by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYF stock opened at $121.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.29. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $128.07.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.