Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,317 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in Incyte by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Incyte by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Incyte by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock opened at $83.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.72. Incyte Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $88.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $82,225.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,999.94. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $83,273.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,831.80. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,353 shares of company stock worth $440,400 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

