SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,401,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,134,000 after purchasing an additional 186,440 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,212,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 72.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,419,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,620 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,338,000 after purchasing an additional 651,650 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 87.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,787,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,998,000 after purchasing an additional 834,393 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $82.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.23. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

