Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 699 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,638,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,865,000 after buying an additional 1,882,598 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,880.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 624,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,877,000 after buying an additional 603,097 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 630.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 442,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 381,509 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,910,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,028,000 after buying an additional 321,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,006,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $404,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,454.60. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,695.10. This trade represents a 10.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,306. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $47.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Zacks Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $68.00 price target on Alaska Air Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.62.

Read Our Latest Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.