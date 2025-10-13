Mitchell Capital Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 575,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.5% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,898.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 290,956 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.7% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 129,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 10.0%

Shares of BATS PJUL opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $937.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

