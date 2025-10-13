Rep. Val T. Hoyle Sells Off Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Representative Val T. Hoyle (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN). In a filing disclosed on October 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Haleon stock on September 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Val T. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 9/23/2025.

Haleon Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Haleon

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 190.0%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,767,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,315,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About Representative Hoyle

Val Hoyle (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hoyle (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Val Hoyle was born in California and lives in Springfield, Oregon. Hoyle graduated from Merrimack High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Emmanuel College in 1992. Her career experience includes working as a director at United Way of Lane County, a policy fellow at Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics, and a commissioner at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. Hoyle has also worked in domestic and international sales, as well as manufacturing distribution.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

