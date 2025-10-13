Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF $NUMV

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,181,000 after purchasing an additional 149,167 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NUMV opened at $38.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

