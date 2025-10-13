Ellis Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,995.2% in the second quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 113,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $101.33 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.