Rep. Val T. Hoyle Sells Off Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Representative Val T. Hoyle (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW). In a filing disclosed on October 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public stock on September 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Val T. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 9/23/2025.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $336.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.61. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a twelve month low of $287.05 and a twelve month high of $352.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 230.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 252.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTW. Wolfe Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $395.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.42.

About Representative Hoyle

Val Hoyle (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hoyle (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Val Hoyle was born in California and lives in Springfield, Oregon. Hoyle graduated from Merrimack High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Emmanuel College in 1992. Her career experience includes working as a director at United Way of Lane County, a policy fellow at Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics, and a commissioner at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. Hoyle has also worked in domestic and international sales, as well as manufacturing distribution.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

