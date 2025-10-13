Rep. Val T. Hoyle Sells lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares

Representative Val T. Hoyle (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). In a filing disclosed on October 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in lululemon athletica stock on September 23rd.

Representative Val T. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 9/23/2025.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $167.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.28 and a 200-day moving average of $235.19. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of lululemon athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in lululemon athletica by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $223.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Dbs Bank reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

About Representative Hoyle

Val Hoyle (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hoyle (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Val Hoyle was born in California and lives in Springfield, Oregon. Hoyle graduated from Merrimack High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Emmanuel College in 1992. Her career experience includes working as a director at United Way of Lane County, a policy fellow at Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics, and a commissioner at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. Hoyle has also worked in domestic and international sales, as well as manufacturing distribution.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

