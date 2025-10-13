Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 28.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 16.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 24.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $294.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $355.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.61 and its 200 day moving average is $291.48. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 130.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.92.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

