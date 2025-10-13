Conning Inc. Buys Shares of 694 Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 225.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,436,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,399,305. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total transaction of $76,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,828.80. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,891. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $243.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.52. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.83 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The business had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

