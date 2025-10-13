Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $656.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $654.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.76. The company has a market capitalization of $685.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

