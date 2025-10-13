Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stock Holdings Raised by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 10.2% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $182.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $188.43. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

