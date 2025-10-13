L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Purchases 175 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.7%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $656.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $654.83 and its 200 day moving average is $610.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $677.20. The company has a market capitalization of $685.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

