Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,945 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $68.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

