Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 51,253 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 679,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $120,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $182.87 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The stock has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.16 and its 200 day moving average is $175.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.