Insider Buying: Future Battery Minerals (ASX:FBM) Insider Acquires A$35,000.00 in Stock

Future Battery Minerals Limited (ASX:FBM – Get Free Report) insider Robin Cox acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$35,000.00.
Future Battery Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $14.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.29.
Future Battery Minerals Company Profile
