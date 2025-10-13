Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $656.20 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $677.20. The stock has a market cap of $685.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $654.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.76.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.