Critical Review: Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC) & Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xcel Energy pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Xcel Energy has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel N/A N/A N/A Xcel Energy 14.85% 10.52% 2.92%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel and Xcel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel 0 1 0 0 2.00 Xcel Energy 0 3 9 0 2.75

Xcel Energy has a consensus price target of $81.91, indicating a potential upside of 1.21%. Given Xcel Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel.

Risk & Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel and Xcel Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel $4.20 billion 2.13 $759.71 million $0.71 11.76 Xcel Energy $13.44 billion 3.56 $1.94 billion $3.61 22.42

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects and nonregulated assets, as well as procures equipment for the construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company was incorporated in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

