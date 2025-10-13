Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 7,353,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 3,932,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).
Jangada Mines Stock Down 4.3%
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.05 million, a P/E ratio of -215.69 and a beta of 1.31.
Jangada Mines Company Profile
The Company recognises the importance of commodities focussed on the renewable energy sector and to that end it has invested in various other opportunities including AIM listed Blencowe Resources plc and Fodere Titanium Limited, a UK minerals technology company.
