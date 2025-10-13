Top Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – October 10th

ESS Tech, Spring Valley Acquisition, and Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these companies are often in earlier stages of growth, their shares can offer higher upside potential but also come with greater price volatility and lower trading liquidity compared with larger, more established firms. Investors seeking above-average growth and willing to tolerate extra risk may include small-caps as a portfolio diversifier. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ESS Tech (GWH)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPXX

Featured Articles