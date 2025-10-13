Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,674 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.55 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

