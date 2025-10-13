Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC Shares Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,794,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,947 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,543,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,617,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,899,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,067,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Down 3.7%

NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $51.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $55.96.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.