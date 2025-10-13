RHS Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.0% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,782,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,347,000 after buying an additional 2,404,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,713,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,142.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 949,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,061,000 after buying an additional 907,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,003.0% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 941,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after buying an additional 896,932 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.28 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.40.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.