RHS Financial LLC Sells 241 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

RHS Financial LLC cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,755,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,594,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,218,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ingredion by 42.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,840,000 after purchasing an additional 361,584 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ingredion by 37.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,883,000 after purchasing an additional 265,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ingredion by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,631 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,044.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,321.08. The trade was a 41.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $119.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.31 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average is $131.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%.The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.20.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

