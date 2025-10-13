Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652,175 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.94% of Teradyne worth $286,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 29.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Teradyne by 17.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 56.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 6.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 36.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Trading Down 9.0%

Teradyne stock opened at $132.08 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $150.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $70,020.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 95,885 shares in the company, valued at $12,118,905.15. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,216 shares of company stock valued at $251,028 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $133.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

