RHS Financial LLC Takes Position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF $TYA

RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. RHS Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYA. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 238.9% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 779.8% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:TYA opened at $13.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

