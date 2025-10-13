Brokerages Set Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Target Price at $10.75

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 5.5%

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 398,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,225.08. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 162,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $990,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 162,337 shares in the company, valued at $990,255.70. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 147.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 463.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 37.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

