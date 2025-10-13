Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,668 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,444.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13,765.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

CWI stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.