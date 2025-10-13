Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after acquiring an additional 857,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,969 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,957,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,588,000 after acquiring an additional 545,244 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,235,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,790,000 after acquiring an additional 65,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,046,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,418,000 after acquiring an additional 415,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.09.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

