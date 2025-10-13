Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 736 Shares of Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised Performance Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $525,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,007,110.85. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,100 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $430,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,597.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,421. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock opened at $99.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.76. Performance Food Group Company has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

