Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,725,000 after purchasing an additional 924,353 shares in the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,880,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,050,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $45.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

