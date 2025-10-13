Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 334 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in SAP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in SAP by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SAP by 1.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Oddo Bhf raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $265.62 on Monday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $225.67 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $326.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The business had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. SAP’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

