Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Takes $463,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,529 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $933,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.94.

NYSE:ANET opened at $154.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $162.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $4,253,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,867.04. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock valued at $894,021,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

