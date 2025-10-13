Oak Ridge Investments LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.08, for a total transaction of $322,112.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 260,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,995,200.64. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.86, for a total value of $249,860.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,157.04. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,545 shares of company stock valued at $26,742,022. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $239.57 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.74.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

