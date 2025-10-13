DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Stock Position Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 17.9% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.17.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In related news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,214.37. This trade represents a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $109.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $115.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.25.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.94%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

