Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II $EOS Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 138,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 151,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 99,570 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS opened at $23.67 on Monday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

